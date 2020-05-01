Laid-off workers may have to give up unemployment benefits as states reopen

1 day 13 hours 53 minutes ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:35:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) -- As businesses across the nation slowly begin to reopen, many laid-off workers face a difficult decision: Do they feel it's safe enough to return to their jobs?

Many people may not have much of a choice. Several states, including Iowa and Texas, are warning residents who are called back that they may be cut off from unemployment benefits -- including the $600 bump authorized by Congress in March -- if they refuse to return.

Uncertainty about continued access to benefits comes after 26 million Americans filed for first-time jobless claims in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic prompted many governors to order non-essential businesses to shutter. Millions are still struggling to apply or waiting for their payments to begin after the surge of filers overwhelmed state unemployment agencies.

Whether or not people have to give up their unemployment benefits if they opt not to go back to work depends on several factors, including the state they live in and their personal situation.

General concern about exposure to coronavirus is typically not a sufficient enough reason to stay home and continue collecting benefits, according to a recent guidance from the US Department of Labor.

However, some people could remain eligible for unemployment under a special pandemic program Congress created that allows those who were advised by a health provider to self-quarantine or who are caring for children whose schools have closed, for example, to qualify for benefits.

Still, states may interpret the guideline somewhat differently, experts said.

Georgia urges businesses to develop plans with workers

Take Georgia, among the first states to reopen certain establishments, including hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys, with certain caveats, such as social distancing and screening employees for illness.

The state is urging businesses to work with their employees to develop plans to return. To encourage residents, it boosted the maximum amount workers can earn before they start losing their jobless benefits to $300 a week, up from $55.

Some people will likely be able to remain on the pandemic unemployment assistance program, but they should still speak with their employers to see whether there's a way for them to safely return, said Kersha Cartwright, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor.

"Everybody needs to go back to work eventually," said Cartwright, noting continuing eligibility will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen the state has left Cameren Cook in a bind. She lost her job as a line cook at an Atlanta restaurant in mid-March and has been receiving unemployment benefits for several weeks. Her employer told her it may restart dine-in service next week, but she doesn't feel she could maintain enough of a distance from other workers in the kitchen.

The Decatur, Georgia, resident not only fears she could get sick, but she doesn't want to risk bringing the virus home to her roommates, one of whom is asthmatic. Even though she expects she would only return part-time at first, which would allow her to collect a small paycheck and keep her unemployment benefits, Cook does not want to go back yet.

"A stack of money is not going to keep me safe from coronavirus," said Cook, 34.

Self-employed and gig workers have new protections

The pandemic program, which also allows the self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers to qualify for unemployment, may save Ysheka Mitchell from having to return to work immediately as a hair stylist and make up artist.

Mitchell opted to stop working in mid-March, even before Kemp's stay-at-home order, because she lives with her parents and her father has a serious lung condition. The South Fulton, Georgia, resident is still waiting to be approved for unemployment benefits but said she will not return to the hair salon where she works for now, even though it has reopened.

"I don't want to expose him to anything that could be deadly," said Mitchell, 40, who is self-employed.

Safety requirements must be met

Businesses that reopen typically have to follow certain safety standards mandated by state officials. If they don't, workers may be able to quit and qualify for benefits after documenting the lapses and speaking to their employer, said Anne Carder, managing attorney at the Atlanta Legal Aid Society.

Other states, however, are stressing that some workers may not have to return to their jobs right away.

Colorado, for instance, this week started allowing some businesses to reopen. But "vulnerable individuals," including senior citizens or those with certain health conditions, cannot be compelled to return if they have to work near others, the state Department of Labor and Employment said. Also, the agency specifies that the vulnerable may continue to be eligible for benefits if returning to work is a risk to their health or the health of someone they live with.

Residents who don't want to return to work need to specify the reasons as to why, when they recertify for unemployment benefits.

"If you've been offered a job and refused that job for health reasons or COVID reasons, be sure and put that into the form so that we can look at that, assess that and determine if you may be eligible to continue to receive benefits," said Joe Barela, the department's executive director.

More News

Grid
List

Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with her dad daily, but she hasn't even been able to give... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:32:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
JEFFERSON CITY - Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan takes effect on Monday, May 4, and today,... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in an email Friday that it will begin to take actions such as... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 3:10:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to reopen under Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines, despite the easing... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MU Health Care lays off 32 employees, bringing MU total to 49
UPDATE: MU Health Care lays off 32 employees, bringing MU total to 49
COLUMBIA - MU personnel changes such as layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts have begun in earnest. MU Health Care... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens
Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens
COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening,... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:13:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Grieving during the pandemic
Grieving during the pandemic
The increasing death toll from COVID-19 continues to overwhelm funeral homes and mortuaries in some areas. Families and loved ones... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 12:47:11 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Three new cases reported in Saline County
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Three new cases reported in Saline County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 10:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:34:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a burglary on Ballyneal Court. According to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Businesses to keep strong online presence after the pandemic
Businesses to keep strong online presence after the pandemic
COLUMBIA - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina Barron, a beauty consultant in Columbia, would go to people's home to sell... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 8:32:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 8:09:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 5:45:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:14:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of Representatives committee voted 9 to 4 Thursday evening to approve a bill that... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 74°
9pm 71°
10pm 68°
11pm 67°