Laidlaw Bus Driver Strike
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another headache for the St. Louis Public Schools comes about. A wildcat strike by Laidlaw school bus drivers is causing late arrivals for students on about half the bus routes. City schools spokeswoman Deborah Sistrunk said the district is still trying to determine how many of the schools' 545 bus routes will be affected. She says the drivers who are on the job this morning are doing double and triple routes just to get the kids in. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports school officials received word of a possible strike late last night. It's reportedly to protest a stall in contract talks over salary and benefits. The district is in the process of determining what will occur at the end of the school day.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — Students in Columbia Public Schools are almost one month into the school year, but some need extra assistance... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council has voted unanimously to extend the public health order until October 20. The order,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council met Monday to discuss topics such as extending the health order, the Finance and Utilities audit... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Since the onset of the pandemic, the importance of supporting small businesses nationwide has exploded. This week, Columbia... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The NFL on Monday informed its 32 teams of new Covid-19 protocols, including the implementation of a video... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia delayed utility shutoffs for nonpayment accounts Monday after announcing on Sept. 25 that the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Police Department reported that one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon on... More >>
in
FULTON - As the weather starts to get colder, bars and restaurants that depend on outdoor seating face a larger... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council hopes to amend chapter 19 of the city code, giving Columbia poll workers a paid... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stress during the pandemic has helped cause an increase in Cannabidiols (CBD) sales. CBD smells like cannabis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The Boone County Health Department will ask Columbia City Council to ratify the health order extension, requiring bars and... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump says he's leaving the hospital after three nights, declaring he is "feeling really good!" and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Ninth and Cherry Streets in downtown Columbia... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson ordered the Capitol Dome and the Governor's mansion to be lit purple on Tuesday in honor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Carrington Harrison from 610 Sports Kansas City joined KOMU 8's Ben Arnet to discuss Mizzou's recent road loss to... More >>
in
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tweeted that she tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning. She... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Most parents know that their behavior has an effect on their children's mental health, now and possibly forever.... More >>
in