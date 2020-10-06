Laidlaw Bus Driver Strike

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another headache for the St. Louis Public Schools comes about. A wildcat strike by Laidlaw school bus drivers is causing late arrivals for students on about half the bus routes. City schools spokeswoman Deborah Sistrunk said the district is still trying to determine how many of the schools' 545 bus routes will be affected. She says the drivers who are on the job this morning are doing double and triple routes just to get the kids in. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports school officials received word of a possible strike late last night. It's reportedly to protest a stall in contract talks over salary and benefits. The district is in the process of determining what will occur at the end of the school day.