Laidlaw Bus Driver Strike

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Monday, October 08 2007 Oct 8, 2007 Monday, October 08, 2007 7:39:59 AM CDT October 08, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another headache for the St. Louis Public Schools comes about. A wildcat strike by Laidlaw school bus drivers is causing late arrivals for students on about half the bus routes. City schools spokeswoman Deborah Sistrunk said the district is still trying to determine how many of the schools' 545 bus routes will be affected. She says the drivers who are on the job this morning are doing double and triple routes just to get the kids in. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports school officials received word of a possible strike late last night. It's reportedly to protest a stall in contract talks over salary and benefits. The district is in the process of determining what will occur at the end of the school day.

More News

Grid
List

Local tutoring services help struggling students
Local tutoring services help struggling students
COLUMBIA — Students in Columbia Public Schools are almost one month into the school year, but some need extra assistance... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 9:14:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew
Columbia city council votes to extend public health order, keeping curfew
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council has voted unanimously to extend the public health order until October 20. The order,... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 8:28:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in Top Stories

City council talks health order, utilities audit, parking structure safety
City council talks health order, utilities audit, parking structure safety
COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council met Monday to discuss topics such as extending the health order, the Finance and Utilities audit... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 8:00:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Small Business Week kicks off after months-long delay
Small Business Week kicks off after months-long delay
COLUMBIA – Since the onset of the pandemic, the importance of supporting small businesses nationwide has exploded. This week, Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 7:58:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

NFL adds video monitoring of teams to COVID-19 protocols
NFL adds video monitoring of teams to COVID-19 protocols
(CNN) -- The NFL on Monday informed its 32 teams of new Covid-19 protocols, including the implementation of a video... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in Sports

City of Columbia delays utility shutoffs, will discuss at council meeting
City of Columbia delays utility shutoffs, will discuss at council meeting
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia delayed utility shutoffs for nonpayment accounts Monday after announcing on Sept. 25 that the... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 6:30:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

One seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 50/63
One seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 50/63
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Police Department reported that one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon on... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 5:27:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating prepare for colder weather
Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating prepare for colder weather
FULTON - As the weather starts to get colder, bars and restaurants that depend on outdoor seating face a larger... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 4:04:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council hopes to offer paid poll worker leave
Columbia City Council hopes to offer paid poll worker leave
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council hopes to amend chapter 19 of the city code, giving Columbia poll workers a paid... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 2:48:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

CBD sales increase during the pandemic
CBD sales increase during the pandemic
COLUMBIA - Stress during the pandemic has helped cause an increase in Cannabidiols (CBD) sales. CBD smells like cannabis... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on closing time requirement for bars, restaurants
Columbia City Council to vote on closing time requirement for bars, restaurants
COLUMBIA— The Boone County Health Department will ask Columbia City Council to ratify the health order extension, requiring bars and... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

President Trump says he is leaving the hospital after 3 days
President Trump says he is leaving the hospital after 3 days
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump says he's leaving the hospital after three nights, declaring he is "feeling really good!" and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 1:51:35 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

CPD detain one after shots fired call in downtown Columbia Saturday
CPD detain one after shots fired call in downtown Columbia Saturday
COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Ninth and Cherry Streets in downtown Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Capitol Dome and Governor's Mansion to be purple for Alzheimer's
Capitol Dome and Governor's Mansion to be purple for Alzheimer's
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson ordered the Capitol Dome and the Governor's mansion to be lit purple on Tuesday in honor... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 11:56:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

Carrington Harrison talks Mizzou & Chiefs Football on Sports Xtra
Carrington Harrison talks Mizzou & Chiefs Football on Sports Xtra
COLUMBIA- Carrington Harrison from 610 Sports Kansas City joined KOMU 8's Ben Arnet to discuss Mizzou's recent road loss to... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 11:16:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in Sports

White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tweeted that she tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning. She... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 11:07:20 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus
3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus
(CNN) -- The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M.... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 10:41:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in News

How parents shape their children's mental health
How parents shape their children's mental health
(CNN) -- Most parents know that their behavior has an effect on their children's mental health, now and possibly forever.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Monday, October 05, 2020 9:56:00 AM CDT October 05, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 52°
6am 52°
7am 53°
8am 53°