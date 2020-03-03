Lake area couple's death investigation closed

LAKE OZARK - The Camden County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it is closing the death investigation of a lake area couple.

According to the sheriff's office, the death results of Kourtney and Anand Torres showed they died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Deputies found the couple dead in their home back in November 2019.

KOMU 8 spoke with a friend in November who said the loss of the Torres family is affecting the entire community of Lake of the Ozarks.

The sheriff's office asked the public to be respectful to the family as they grieve.