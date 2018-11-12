Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam

CAMDEN COUNTY - A lake-area fire district is warning of a phone scam asking for donations.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District posted to Facebook on Saturday warning of a person making calls asking for donations for the fire district's Christmas Ball.

The post said the caller spoofed the fire district's caller ID to give the appearance the calls are coming from its phone number.

The district, which serves portions Camden, Laclede and Pulaski counties, said it is not holding any fundraiser related to the one mentioned in the calls.

The district said it would never ask for donations over the phone or via email. It asks people to not donate if they receive one of the calls.