Lake Businesses Claim Busy Holiday Weekend

OSAGE BEACH - Businesses in Osage Beach and Lake Ozark said Monday they are seeing more business this Fourth of July weekend. Businesses like the Inn at the Grand Glaize said they are benefiting from an influx of tourist and vacationers this weekend.

Don Fohn, the hotel's food and beverage director, said he believes the increase in visitors comes as a result of a need to save money during the holidays.

"They don't have a lot of money to go to the west coast," said Fohn. "They don't have the money to go to Florida, they can't go to Europe, they can't go to Baja, but they can come to Missouri, and it's making a big difference."

And some visitors said Fohn is right.

"It's not expensive to stay here," said Army veteran, Evin White. "This fits my budget, and I'm having a great time."

White is visiting the Lake this year for the holiday, something he said is a change of pace from his four years of service overseas.

The holiday is bringing the Inn at Grand Glaize more visitors, but managers said it is not the only reason for the resort's boost in revenue.

"We kick right into gear Wednesday," said Fohn. "And we start off convention business, so we go from one [the holiday] to the other."

Between holidays and conferences, Fohn expects this fiscal year to be successful for the inn.