Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest Kicks Off Thursday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The sixth annual Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest revs up its engines Thursday through Sunday.

The festival will feature concerts, vendors and camping by the river. A salute to wounded warriors parade will take place Friday night and biker participation is encouraged.

For more information on the concerts, vendors and location, visit the event's website at http://www.lakeoftheozarksbikefest.com.