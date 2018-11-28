Lake of the Ozarks boat race sets fundraising high

CAMDENTON (AP) - An annual boat race at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks has set a new fundraising high for area charities.

The Lake Sun Leader in Camdenton reports the August event raised $125,000, about $10,000 more than the record set last year.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout started in 1988 as a fundraiser for area fire departments to buy water rescue equipment. It's grown over the years to become one of the nation's largest unsanctioned boat races.

This year's event was marred by tragedy. Racer Mike Fiore, of Rhode Island, died from injuries he suffered when his boat flipped several times while traveling over 140 mph.