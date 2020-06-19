Lake of the Ozarks massive fire ruled accidental

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The fire at the Emerald Bay Condominiums was started by a gas barbeque grill on the third floor balcony and is considered accidental.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office sent out a press release Wednesday explaining the fire's origin. The building sustained massive damage from the accidental fire. There were no human injuries from the blaze.

Crews arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The blaze was put under control around 9 p.m. Remaining crews left the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Lake of the Ozark firefighters were assisted by several fire departments, including Cole County Fire Protection District and Jefferson City Fire Department.

