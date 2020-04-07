Lake of the Ozarks neighbors prepare for statewide stay-at-home order

By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter

LAKE OZARK - People are preparing for the governor's stay-at-home order, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The governor's stay-at-home order will last until Friday, April 24, at 11:59 p.m., but may be extended by the Department of Health and Senior Services.  Governor Parson said on Friday he made this decision to "stay ahead of the battle."

Shirley Wicker, who was sitting in the car while her husband was grocery shopping said she's listening to the governor's order to stay home.

"We want to be safe, I have a bandana, we have gloves when we do go out," she said. 

Wicker said she finds the news very depressing and sometimes turns the news off or walks her dog.

Stephen Campbell, who said he's a college student, went to Menards to grab a power washer. 

He said it will give him something to do while he's sitting at home.

"Well, we stocked up on food," he said. "We got a power washer, like you said, there's nothing you can do, just got to stay at home."

Dave Hotz, who works in dock realty in Lake Ozark, said he's not seeing a large effect on his businesses. 

He said he's been able to do a lot of work at home, including virtual tours.

"A lot of people are home and their shopping," he said. "They're calling and they're buying things. So, I think the attitude is that in 30 to 40 days this will all be over and we'll have the summer back."

The order refers to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland security when it comes to determining what businesses are deemed essential enough to stay open through the shutdown.

You can read what will stay open here.

