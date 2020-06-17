Lake of the Ozarks restaurant closed after employee tests positive
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A restaurant at the Lake of the Ozarks is temporarily shutting down its dining room after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Domenico's Italian Restaurant will remain open for carryout orders Tuesday through Sunday.
The employee was not working when they started showing symptoms, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. Any employee in contact with the employee who tested positive is being quarantined and tested, the Facebook post said.
