Lake of the Ozarks Restaurants Battle to Be Named "Best Barbecue"

LINN CREEK- Several local restaurants throughout the lake region were asked by the YMCA to bring out their best barbecue dishes Saturday to compete in the second round of fourth annual Silver Cup Chef Challenge.

The event kicked off at 11 A.M. at the Seven Springs Winey in Linn Creek. Some of the restaurants participating include Burnt Ends in Lake Ozark, Fire Up BBQ in Camdenton, Half Sauced in Osage Beach and Andy's BBQ Pit in Osage Beach.

Jennifer Neal, owner of Andy's BBQ Pit, said her family just opened their restaturant in Osage Beach in September, after friends and family convinced them to share their family recipes with the community. She also said this is the first Silver Cup Chef Challenge she is competing in, and feels honored to have been asked to compete after only opening months ago.

"I am excited to see how this whole competition works, and hopefully we can win this thing," Neal said.

The semi-finals of the competition will be held on February 9th and February 26th. Other restaurants that will be competing in the next round of competion are Chevy's, Malarkey's, The Hideout and Willowes.

The finals for the competition will be held on March 2nd at Seven Springs Winery. All of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go towards the Tri-County YMCA in Osage Beach.