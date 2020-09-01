Lake of the Ozarks's 32nd annual Shootout draws large crowds

SUNRISE BEACH – Neither rain nor the COVID-19 pandemic prevented crowds from gathering to watch the 32nd annual Shootout at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend.

According to the race's website, the Shootout is the largest unsanctioned boat race in the U.S..

The event raises money for Lake-area rescue teams and other charitable organizations.

A lack of masks and social distancing made one volunteer uneasy.

“I think they need to separate out more. Like that dock is completely full. I think they need to space out more, especially wear masks,” said Matt Durham, who oversaw boat-docking at the event.

However, for many spectators like Donna DeBrabander, the lack of COVID-19 precautions did not discourage her from attending the event.

“I love coming to the shootout, I’ve been doing this for many, many years,” DeBrabander said. “COVID, I took it very seriously at first, mask 100%, all the antibacterial, social distancing. Over the last month I’ve just kinda relaxed my feelings on it.”

The Shootout takes place through Sunday. To view the results from this year's race, click here.