Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will have extra safety precautions this year

SUNRISE BEACH- Missouri Water Patrol is adding some temporary "no wake" zones near the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout competition on Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26.

There will be longer "idle speed" zones along the event site to ensure safety for the competitors and other boaters on the lake for the weekend.

"The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is a 'no wake, idle speed' area that will be in place that's associated with the event and that will be from the 31 to 36 mile mark," Water Patrol Capt. Matt Walz said.

There will be an additional "idle speed" zone from the 21 to 31-mile mark on Saturday.

This is the 30th year of the event. Proceeds go toward eight local fire departments and charities like Make a Wish Foundation and Habitat for Humanity.

Boaters, who have taken part in the event in past years or enjoy going out on their boat over this particular weekend, understand the importance of safety.

"Water safety is obviously important and those of us who like to go fast on the water like to do so safely," said Matt Croak, who frequently boats on Lake of the Ozarks and plans to join this year's Shootout.

"Some people get upset about the long 'no wake' zones, but ultimately it's for the good and safety of everyone," Croak said.