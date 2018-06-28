Lake of the Woods Golf Course adds high-tech golf carts to fleet

COLUMBIA - Lake of the Woods Golf Course added 28 new high-tech golf carts to their fleet.

The new carts have USB ports to charge electronic devices while golfing.

"With today's world and the need to stay plugged in and stay connected, it's something that golfers would enjoy to be able to keep their mobile device charged when they're playing golf," Lake of the Woods Golf Course employee Dan Frost said.

Frost said Lake of the Woods Golf Course hasn't received a lot of feedback because of winter weather, but the feedback they have received has been good.

"28 of our 52 golf carts have USB ports. It's going to be a four year process, if they're received well, to get all of our carts with USBs," Frost said.

Other courses KOMU 8 News talked to do not yet have the special carts.