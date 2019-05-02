Lake Ozark Fire rescues woman after car swept off a bridge
ELDON - A woman was rescued from a tree this morning after her car was swept off a bridge late last night on Catrock Road.
Two people were in the car, but one was able to get out on his own. The woman briefly disappeared, but Lake Ozark Fire Protection units eventually found her upstream hanging onto a tree.
She was given medical treatment and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The vehicle has not yet been found, but the fire district said it will continue searching once the water level recedes.
Lake Ozark Fire issued a familiar warning Wednesday, saying motorists should not try to drive through any low water crossing.
