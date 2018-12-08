Lake Ozark police find $16,000 worth of stolen items

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Lake Ozark police say $16,000 worth of stolen lawn/maintenance equipment, kitchen equipment and other miscellaneous items, including a stolen motorcycle and a .45 caliber handgun, have been found inside an Eldon residence late Friday evening, Feb. 6.

Police took a burglary report to a storage shed at Osage National Golf Course on Feb. 5, where the items were reported missing.

After an investigation, police located a possible suspect with the Eldon address. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the Eldon residence, where police found most of the missing items.

Police say the investigation continues and multiple charges and arrests are anticipated.