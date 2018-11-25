Lake Ozark police take on lip sync challenge

LAKE OZARK - Law enforcement officers all over the country are challenging each other to lip sync battles, and Lake Ozark Police officers have joined the chorus.

In a video the police department posted on Facebook Tuesday, officers Dylan Green, Cory Anderson and Taylor Kusmanoff, mouthed the words to Taylor Swift's classic "Love Story."

By Wednesday evening, the video had been watched more than 66,000 times and had more than 200 comments on the post, with many people praising the officers and asking other Missouri law enforcement departments to post their own videos.

Babas Bistro in Camdenton even offered the three officers a free meal.

Chriss Agee Pezzetti said, "My goodness....... I need to get pulled over in Lake Ozark," with a heart eyes emoji.

Robin Bukaty Stuteville commented, "Omg. Hilarious. That's my son!!!!!!!"

Lake Ozark Police challenged Miller County Sheriff's Office to post a video too. In a comment, the Miller County Sheriff's Office said, "We accept! Stand by!"