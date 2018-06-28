Lake Ozark Proposes New Highway

The City Council also is pushing the Horseshoe Bend project, to develop 450 out of 1,000 acres of unused land.

"There are more and more people moving down here all the time, which means we're going to have more people buying," said Darlene Dergerson of Ozark Mall Land, "so I think competition is good."

The owner of the Skyline Motel, Richard Villarreal, added, "I'll send people down there when they're full and they'll send people up here when they're full and we're in Lake Ozark and they're in Osage Beach."

It could take at least 20 years to complete The $500 million Horseshoe Bend project.