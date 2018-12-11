Lake Ozark teen found with methamphetamine in vehicle

LAKE OZARK - The Camden County Sherriff's Department said Monday a Lake Ozark teen was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they pulled over 17-year-old Mikayla Young Thursday night at the intersection of Bittersweet Road and Briarwood Road in Lake Ozark. Young gave deputies permission to search her vehicle, authorities said. They found both methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both Young and the male passenger denied owning the drugs and paraphernalia at the traffic stop, according to deputies

Both Young and the passenger were transported to Camden County Adult Detention facility where Young admitted she owned the methamphetamine and paraphernalia, the sheriff's department said.

Young was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond. She will appear in court on Feb. 2.

The male passenger was released without charges.