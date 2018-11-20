Lake Regional Hospital Offers Heart Screening

OSAGE BEACH - In observance of American Heart Month, Lake Regional Hospital offered cardiovascular screenings Saturday morning.

The screenings included blood pressure, pulmonary function, body mass index and body fat analysis.

According to William Fish, a family medicine doctor at Lake Ozark Clinic, heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in America.

"It is still the thing most of us will die from," Fish said.

Fish said the goal of the screening was to identify triggers of cardiovascular disease and address risk factors so patients could lead a longer, healthier life.

"We want to delay those diseases and keep hearts in good shape," Fish said.

According to Lake Regional Health System, both men and women should begin screening for heart disease no later than age 45. If an individual has a family history of heart disease or stroke, they should begin screenings at age 35 or younger.