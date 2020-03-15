Lake Regional to screen hospital patients before entry
OSAGE BEACH- Lake Regional Health System is preparing to start screening patients before they enter the hospital.
Patients will be screened for illness and travel history, according to a news release. The health center will also put up a temporary tent outside its Emergency Department to screen for symptoms of the flu and COVID-19.
CEO of Lake Regional Health System Dane Henry said in the statement, "We have added an additional step to triage where our nurses will ask a series of questions. This will help us determine if the patient should be wearing a mask and following certain other protocols."
Henry stressed that the tent is a preparedness step for the hospital. It is not a testing center for COVID-19.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY- The fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. This is the... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH- Lake Regional Health System is preparing to start screening patients before they enter the hospital. Patients will... More >>
in
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other household items fly off shelves, the Tiger Hotel is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Not even the president declaring a national emergency could scare Mary Furness away from her semi-regular trips... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Kira Smith was sitting in a friend’s dorm scrolling through Twitter on Wednesday when MU announced that... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT- Meriwhether Café and Bike Shop reopened Saturday with a new and revamped menu for its spring and summer season.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri announced in a Facebook post it will suspend any disconnections for nonpayment for the duration of... More >>
in
ELDON - In a time where toilet paper and other supplies are scarce in groceries stores, one local ice cream... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee, Schnucks and Gerbes supermarkets have taken measures to lower the risk of the spread of the... More >>
in
(CNN) - The Trump administration announced Saturday it would extend its current travel ban to include the UK and Ireland... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from... More >>
in
HENRY COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday morning that the fourth case of COVID-19... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri sent out an email to it's volunteers spelling out it's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – COVID-19 is causing anxiety and cancellations, and adapting your lifestyle at this time may seem necessary for safety... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Friday. Parson said this is not because of shortcomings... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A second person in St. Louis County has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19, county health officials... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - UM System President Mun Choi announced Friday night that all in-person classes at MU, UMKC, Missouri S&T and... More >>
in