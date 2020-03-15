Lake Regional to screen hospital patients before entry

OSAGE BEACH- Lake Regional Health System is preparing to start screening patients before they enter the hospital.

Patients will be screened for illness and travel history, according to a news release. The health center will also put up a temporary tent outside its Emergency Department to screen for symptoms of the flu and COVID-19.

CEO of Lake Regional Health System Dane Henry said in the statement, "We have added an additional step to triage where our nurses will ask a series of questions. This will help us determine if the patient should be wearing a mask and following certain other protocols."

Henry stressed that the tent is a preparedness step for the hospital. It is not a testing center for COVID-19.