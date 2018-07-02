Lake Safety Doesn't Get a Holiday

Boaters launched in full force for the last holiday of the Summer.

"I just like the job, I like being outside, being in the boat it's a good job," said Water Patrolman Josh Utz.

For the Water Patrol, a day on the lake isn't about relaxing.

"We try to educate as many people as we can to make everything safer for everyone who is out there and do abide by the laws," Utz said.

It's no secret, many people enjoying the lake choose to enjoy alcohol as well.

"The major factor in a lot of our accidents is an intoxicated operator and people not being aware of their surroundings," added Utz.

As big weekends attract boats on the lake, more patrol officers will arrest intoxicated boat operators.

"A majority of the times we'll make a BWI arrest, 90 percent of the time there will be somebody in the boat who is sober enough to drive that boat home," said Utz

Some boaters said they choose to use a designated driver when on the lake, something Utz says could save them a ride to jail on his watercraft.