Lake St. Louis adopts anti-texting laws

By: The Associated Press

LAKE ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lake St. Louis has become the seventh municipality in the St. Louis area to ban texting while driving.

KMOV-TV reports that the ban, recently approved by the city council, adds Lake St. Louis to a list that also includes St. Charles, Florissant, Kirkwood, St. John, Ellisville and Manchester.

Enforcement varies. Manchester police issued 20 citations in September alone.