Lake Vandals Burglarize Boats

The burglars boarded only unlocked boats, taking booty that included flat-screen televisions, tools and other electronic equipment. However, yacht club officials said it looks as if the thieves had a pre-holiday shopping list because they took nothing from some boats, leaving behind other electronic equipment.

Water patrol officers said there is a way that owners can stop pirates from pulling off such high-tech heists.

"Security systems that people can place on their boats do deter the theft of property that's on the boat by alerting an audible sound that will scare the thieves away," Bartlett said.

Bartlett also said it's not clear if thieves had access to the yacht club, although it does not appear they entered by land because a security gate was still intact. The club manager believes they came at night--by boat.