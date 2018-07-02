Lakefront Property Plans in the Works

Hammons did say he'll probably spend $80 million developing the parcel, which he bought last week. Osage Beach borders Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Some area residents think they know what's in the works. Restaurant owner Gary Barr says he's heard Hammons will build a multi-story hotel with condominiums and a convention center. Hammons' specialty is hotels and convention centers. Osage Beach has never had a convention center. Last year, voters in three counties around the Lake of the Ozarks rejected a sales tax to help fund a convention center.