Lakers sign guard Jabari Brown to 10-day contract

By: The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, California (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Jabari Brown to a 10-day contract.

Brown was called up from the D-Fenders, the Lakers' D-League team. He led the league with 24.4 points, along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 39 games.

Brown was a college teammate of current Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson at Missouri last season. Brown left early for the NBA draft, and later signed with the Lakers for training camp last season.

The Lakers' roster is at 16 after being granted a hardship waiver exception from the NBA.