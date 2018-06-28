Lakers sign guard Jabari Brown to 10-day contract

3 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, March 10 2015 Mar 10, 2015 Tuesday, March 10, 2015 7:33:00 PM CDT March 10, 2015 in Mizzou Xtra
By: The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, California (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Jabari Brown to a 10-day contract.

Brown was called up from the D-Fenders, the Lakers' D-League team. He led the league with 24.4 points, along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 39 games.

Brown was a college teammate of current Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson at Missouri last season. Brown left early for the NBA draft, and later signed with the Lakers for training camp last season.

The Lakers' roster is at 16 after being granted a hardship waiver exception from the NBA.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12am 82°
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°