Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches

22 hours 50 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:23:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News
By: Skylar Webb, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

LAKE OF THE OZARKS – As the state prepares to re-open, lakeside businesses are gearing up for an unusual season of tourism, with questions remaining on how to go about it as safely as possible.

George Tucker is the owner and manager of Paradise Restaurant and Bar in Sunrise Beach. Last week, he opened full-time for the summer, currently offering lakeside food and drink pick-up.

“This past week, a couple days were nice, and I think Paradise had missed 87 calls that day,” Tucker said.

He said there’s many people in his neighborhood right now who he’s never seen use their summer homes before. This gives him hope for businesses like his as the weather gets more consistently warm.

“There’s a lot of people in town, it’s just hard to execute because technically we’re working with a handicap here,” Tucker said. “It’s a lot harder for us to run the restaurants the way we currently are.”

He said he hopes Paradise can be opened to 50% capacity in just a couple of weeks. He’s already working to remove half of the tables indoors and re-arrange the remaining ones. Tucker said the procedures in place now will likely continue throughout the summer.

“When we do open inside eating, we’re trying to figure out a way to get it to one area of the dock, just a couple of slips where you can still do dockside like what we’re doing right now,” Tucker said.

He is hopeful Paradise will continue business as usual, despite procedures being anything but normal. Most operations can be done outside, meaning there can be little to no contact between an employee and customer. Gas pumps are full-service, and the food is no longer delivered by hand. 

“We were actually in a meeting and the head maintenance guy at Paradise said, ‘You know you guys should have a zipline as a way to get the food down to the dock,’” Tucker said. “He was joking, but we were like, ‘woah, that’s a great idea.’ So, we had that thing working 48 hours later.”

Across the lake at Alhonna Resort, business has not been booming. In fact, the family owned and operated resort isn’t offering any sort of food pick-up services until there are more boats on the water. Co-owner Sheryl Elia said Alhonna’s location by land just isn’t optimal for carry-out.

Business as a whole at the resort between boat rental, gas sales, room reservations and dining had dropped 75% by the end of March, according to Elia.

“We’ve canceled over 180 reservations to date for the spring and summer,” she said.

Alhonna centers much of its business around family reunions and many spring fishing tournaments each year, which have all been canceled. This hasn’t stopped the resort from taking full precaution and planning for a busier summer, however.

The business is blocking a day between every stay for room reservations to thoroughly clean. Sheryl’s husband, Mike, does a deep, anti-bacterial clean on each of its rental boats. He also said customers are being asked to step onto the dock or on the opposite end of their boat as employees fill the boat with gas.

“It’s just kind of a wait and see attitude to see how less stringent the social distancing aspect of the business will be,” Elia said. “Whether we can have more people, or have people closer together, really is what it ultimately boils down to.”

While both Paradise and Alhonna are seeing business differently, they both agree there is no real guideline on how to operate fully in a COVID-19 climate.

“There’s so little clear direction about what it is we’re supposed to be doing,” Elia said. “It makes it very hard to plan right now.”

More News

Grid
List

Monett man arrested in Mexico with four additional arrest warrents
Monett man arrested in Mexico with four additional arrest warrents
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested 26-year-old Blake Swisher of Monett, Missouri Wednesday morning after a short on-foot... More >>
46 minutes ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:27:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - The man accused in the January 2019 shooting of Deonte Gainwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:33:10 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA- The northbound entrance ramp from Boone County Route AC to U.S. Route 63 will now be closed Thursday April,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:22:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
(CNN) -- The US economy contracted for the first time in nearly six years between January and March, as the... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:57:18 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
CLARK - On a breezy morning, Jennipher Burris stands outside the camper parked in her driveway adjusting the rug blown... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested a 31-year-old man on multiple charges after pulling him over... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:28:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
MISSOURI - After a round of storms on Tuesday evening, 880 households have been left without power in Missouri. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in an email sent to season ticket holders that Mizzou... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missing Osage Beach woman found
UPDATE: Missing Osage Beach woman found
UPDATE: The endangered silver advisory has been cancelled. Griffith was located safe in Camdenton. OSAGE BEACH - The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Slow processing times plaguing second round of PPP loan applications
Slow processing times plaguing second round of PPP loan applications
COLUMBIA - Local businesses looking for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for billions of federal stimulus funds through... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Columbia Police identify human remains found on April 14
BREAKING: Columbia Police identify human remains found on April 14
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has identified human remains found on April 14 near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

RV sellers take a hit as the pandemic continues
RV sellers take a hit as the pandemic continues
WENTZVILLE - Spring is an important time of the year for RV sellers in Missouri because camping season in state... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Another former caregiver pleads guilty in Carl DeBrodie case
Another former caregiver pleads guilty in Carl DeBrodie case
FULTON - Mary K. Paulo, a former employee of a Missouri residential treatment facility, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Budget, COVID-19 relief top agenda for state lawmakers in final weeks
Budget, COVID-19 relief top agenda for state lawmakers in final weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - As state lawmakers return to the capitol for the final three weeks of the 2020 legislative session,... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri has agreed to a three-game football series with Florida Atlantic University beginning in 2027, according... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Cole County non-essential businesses open up
Cole County non-essential businesses open up
JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County non-essential businesses are opening back up after the county's stay-at-home order expired on Saturday, April... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
LAKE OF THE OZARKS – As the state prepares to re-open, lakeside businesses are gearing up for an unusual season... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:23:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 51°
12pm 51°
1pm 53°
2pm 54°