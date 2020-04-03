Lakota Coffee broken into Monday night
COLUMBIA — Lakota Coffee was broken into Monday night, according to a Facebook post by the company.
"We are grateful to the Columbia Police Department who already has the suspect in custody, and the quick response of Tiger Security," the post said. "No employees were in the building during the break-in, and everyone is safe."
Lakota Coffee is open for business and is offering carry-out downtown and drive-thru service at the south location.
