Lamar beats Lafayette Co. 49-19 for Class 2 title

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Markell White rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third as Lamar won its first state title, beating Lafayette County 49-19 on Friday in the Missouri Class 2 championship game.

Lamar (14-1), which outscored its previous four playoff opponents 176-31 margin, also made short work of Lafayette County (13-2).

The Tigers held Lafayette County to 16 total yards on 24 plays in the first half and led 28-7 at the break. LJ Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return for the Huskers. White ran for 104 yards on 15 carries overall, including touchdown runs of 1 and 11 yards. He finished the season with 2,533 yards rushing on 244 attempts with 37 touchdowns.