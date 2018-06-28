Lamar Deals with Loss of Major Employer

LAMAR (AP) - The announcement that O'Sullivan Industries is closing its Lamar plant wasn't much of a surprise for company employees. O'Sullivan is Lamar's biggest employer and has been making ready-to-assemble furniture there since 1965. The closing means a loss of more than 700 jobs. The company has gone through bankruptcy and layoffs. Many O'Sullivan employees have been considering their next career move for months, but it's still unclear what lies ahead for the local economy. Businesses in Lamar are already feeling the effects of O'Sullivans closing because people were expecting bad news. Sauder Woodworking, a leading competitor based in Ohio, will buy O'Sullivan's name and intellectual property but didn't take the manufacturing building. Terms weren't disclosed.