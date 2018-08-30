Lambert Airport light rail station to close for 2 weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A busy MetroLink station in St. Louis is shutting down for repairs, starting July 27.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the main MetroLink terminal at Lambert Airport will get concrete repaired, painted, new lights and other upgrades. The station, in Terminal One, is expected to reopen Aug. 10.

MetroLink service will end at the Terminal Two station, used by Southwest Airlines passengers, during construction. Free shuttles will connect passengers between the two terminals, but Metro says riders could experience delays of up to 30 minutes.

Metro says the airport owns both stations at Lambert, and is managing the project and paying for the upgrades.