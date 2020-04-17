Lambert airport to receive nearly $60 million in federal grant money

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has rattled the airline industry but help is on the way from the CARES Act.

Missouri will receive a $152 million grant for airports across the state. Lambert will receive nearly $60 million of the grant money.

MoDOT will work with the FAA to implement some of the funding.

“MoDOT will work closely with the FAA to implement this critical funding,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “These grants, which require no local match, will be extremely helpful in keeping our public use airports viable at this critical time.”

The money can be used to pay employee salaries, utilities or airport development.

A full list of airports receiving funding can be found on an interactive map located here.