Lambert Upgrades Baggage System

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lambert Airport has a new baggage system, which now will allow airport officials to focus on fixing a roof.

Officials at the St. Louis airport on Tuesday unveiled the $51 million renovation to the baggage system that includes an upgraded screening system to detect explosives. Lambert is among 106 U.S. airports with the new luggage-screening devices.

Work is expected to begin soon on a $6.7 million replacement for the cooper roof on Terminal 1 that has been in place for several decades.