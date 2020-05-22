Lamine River search put on pause by weather, need for heavy equipment

COOPER COUNTY - Search efforts related to the disappearance and presumed death of a Columbia woman resumed Thursday, but will pause again due, in part, to expected weather conditions.

After dedicated searches at the beginning of the year, crews combing the Lamine River north of I-70 started looking for any trace of Mengqi Ji again recently. In late April, the Columbia Police Department said it would build a levee in order to facilitate the ongoing search.

The department said crews were out again Thursday, May 21, but operations will be temporarily suspended due to "incoming storms." They also said they're waiting for heavy equipment from the city's Public Works department to "assist...in searching through any areas we may have missed during our earlier efforts."

Ji's husband, Joseph Elledge, has been charged with murder in the disappearance. He's also facing charges for alleged child abuse involving the couple's children.