Land Donated for Park to House 300-Foot Tower

NEW MELLE(AP) - Patricia Barnard of the rural eastern Missouri town of New Melle and her late husband sold their rustic 60-acre farm to St. Charles County in 2009 at a discount for use as a park. Now, the county plans to erect a 300-foot communications tower there.

Barnard is disappointed, and a county councilman is angry, saying land that was supposed to be protected is being desecrated.

County officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the park remains in their long-term plans, though a firm date has not been established. A spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Ehlmann says the tower would be situated near maintenance sheds, away from where most park users.

But councilman Joe Brazil says that doesn't matter because of the massive height of the tower.