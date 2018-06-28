Landmark Suffers Second Wall Collapse

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another setback for a landmark building in north St. Louis. The Mullanphy Emigrant Home was initially damaged during a severe storm last year. It suffered even more damage from heavy winds Saturday. The building was constructed in 1867 to provide temporary housing to newcomers passing through the city. It has been in disrepair for decades. And last year a brick wall collapsed during a springtime storm. High winds on Saturday caused a second wall to crumble. The Old North St. Louis Restoration Group owns the Emigrant Home. Executive Director Sean Thomas says emergency repairs a few months ago prevented a total collapse. Thomas says his group needs to raise about $300,000 just to stabilize the building.