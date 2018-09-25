Landowner Fined for Dredging Creek

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency says a central Missouri landowner will pay $24,500 for unauthorized dredging on an area creek. The EPA office in Kansas City, Kan., says in a release Monday that Ronald Roche affected about 1,490 feet of Baileys Creek when he placed gravel and other fill material into the creek in 2008.

The agency says Roche didn't have the proper permit to perform the work. In addition to the fine, Roche also agreed to do restoration on the creek. The EPA says pushing gravel or sediment up against stream banks to try to stabilize them can end up hurting stream habitat and water quality.