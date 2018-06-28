Landslides plague residents along St. Louis County creek

FLORISSANT (AP) — Residents who live along Maline Creek in north St. Louis County are being plagued by landslides.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that residents of Hathaway Manor South subdivision have been working with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District since 2012 about erosion at the creek that runs past up to 75 homes. After heavy rain last month, resident Floydena Epting found that her shed had slid down a hill during a landslide that carried away much of her yard.

The sewer district began a project to build concrete walls along the creek in 2012, but the project was halted that same year.

Sewer district director Brian Hoelscher says officials are aware of the erosion and are working on projects to stabilize it.