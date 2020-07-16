Lane closure along I-70 after crash near Missouri River Bridge

ROCHEPORT- A crash near the Missouri River Bridge along Interstate 70 has left the westbound lane closed.

According to the MoDot Central District Twitter account, the westbound lane along the bridge is expected to be closed for an hour. MoDot did not report how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

??I-70 TRAFFIC ALERT??



Expect delays on westbound I-70 at mile marker 115, near Rocheport, due to a vehicle crash. One lane is expected to be closed for the next hour. Please slow down, consider taking alternate routes and stay updated with the Travelers Map. pic.twitter.com/6yhmBpvKFF — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) July 15, 2020

Boone County Joint Communications reported that the crash happened at the end of the Missouri River Bridge

Editor's note: The dateline in this story has been updated to reflect the accurate spelling of Rocheport.