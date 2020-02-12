Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A hole in the westbound lane of a bridge on Route 22 has formed causing a one lane closure.



The bridge is located east of Centralia and crosses Young's Creek.

MoDOT was made aware of the situation on Tuesday morning and repairs to the bridge will be made as soon as possible.

“As pavement expands and contracts, especially when moisture gets in the roadway, it can cause damage to the integrity of the road and bridges,” says MoDOT Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough. “Our crews will work safely and quickly to make the needed repairs and get traffic moving on both lanes as soon as possible.”

The bridge has been inspected and has been cleared for traffic in the eastbound lane. MoDOT will be flagging traffic through the open lane.

KOMU will update the story as information becomes available.