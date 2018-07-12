Lane Closures on Providence Slow Traffic

COLUMBIA - MoDOT closed lanes on Providence Road for resurfacing, causing traffic Monday evening.

MoDOT is repairing Providence Road from Business Loop 70 to Stadium Blvd. Construction crews are working overnight, milling both the northbound and soundbound lanes. One lane will be closed each night as crews repair the road.

Construction workers set out cones and signs to direct oncoming traffic.

All lanes will open every morning at 6 a.m. until the project is completed in October.