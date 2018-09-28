Lane, sidewalk closures scheduled on Conley Road beginning Oct. 3
COLUMBIA - Conley Road will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 5 and Monday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.
JF Construction Services, a contractor for Ameren Missouri, is working to replace a 10-foot-high pressure steel gas main along the road.
This project, which began Sept. 24, has resulted in a lane and sidewalk closure along Conley Road adjacent to 115 Conley Road and 91 Conley Road.
The southbound lane is closed, but traffic control is in place to maintain two-way traffic using the center lane and the northbound lane.
