Lane Striping Could Cause Delays Starting Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works Street Department will begin lane striping Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m.

Crews plan to stripe lanes on Creasy Springs Road, Blackfoot Road, Brown School Road, Blue Ridge Road, North Providence Road (Vandiver to Smiley), Primrose Drive, Brown Station Road, Oakland Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive.

The work associated with the lane striping is set to be completed Friday, May 2 at 5 p.m. However, work will be weather dependent and postponed in the event of rain.

Public Works asks drivers not to cross over freshly painted lines and to stay back 500 feet from striping equipment.

Drivers are also encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible during this project to prevent traffic buildup.

For updates and more information on this project, visit Columbia Public Works' Facebook page.