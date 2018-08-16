Language Immersion Schools Expand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More St. Louis students are studying in schools that immerse children in a foreign language.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a new program is offering Chinese this school year. Enrollment in French and Spanish schools has doubled in two years to 800 students. The language immersion program is offered at a public charter school in St. Louis.

At the schools, teachers instruct in subjects like reading, math and art in the foreign language. Supporters say language emersion programs help improve students' social awareness, academic performance and problem-solving abilities.