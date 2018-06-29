Large Boa Constrictors Escape in Eastern Mo.

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

BOURBON (AP) - Residents of a small eastern Missouri town are on edge after two large boa constrictors escaped from a home.

The good news - neither of the snakes are venomous.

KSDK reports a 10-foot female escaped three weeks ago, possibly from an open window in the trailer where it lived near Bourbon. A 9.5-foot male escaped Sunday night.

The trailer park offers plenty of hiding spaces - crawl spaces under every trailer and surrounding woods.

Reluctant officers from the Crawford County Sheriff's department searched the trailer Monday and found two sizable snake skins, which showed the snakes spent time loose in the trailer.