Large Controlled Fires Emit Smoke Throughout Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Emergency Management issued a statement Monday afternoon that said two large controlled fires were burning in southern Boone County, emitting thick, heavy smoke and blowing around the county.

Crews ensured the fires are part of an intentional burn and are not dangerous.

Dispatchers told KOMU 8 News the fires are located at the intersection of Route J and Highway 40, and the Three Creeks Conservation Area off Myers Lane.