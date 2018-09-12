Large Pools of Blood Found on SW Missouri Highway

NIXA (AP) - Christian County authorities are trying to unravel the mystery of how blood and someone's personal belongings ended up on a southwest Missouri highway.



Sheriff Joey Kyle says a passerby found the blood Sunday along U.S. 160 just south of Nixa. He says the amount of blood makes it likely that someone was seriously injured. The blood covered several dozen square yards, and was also found on a stop sign, a parked car and a flatbed trailer.



The Springfield News-Press reports that authorities recovered several items at the scene, including a smashed cell phone, broken sunglasses and a bloody knife. He says the phone was so damaged that investigators could not retrieve personal information.