Large Power Outage in Columbia Hits Red Cross

COLUMBIA - A section of central Columbia lost power Tuesday morning at about 12:45 a.m. About 1,060 customers were without power until 3:15 a.m.

The area affected was a stretch of Providence Road, Stadium Blvd, and Stewart Road. Mostly residential and apartment areas were without power, but the Red Cross on South Providence Road was also affected.

A small section on the east side of Providence was without power as well, including Greek Town on the MU campus.

Connie Kacprowicz of Columbia Water and Light said the power outage was due to bad underground electric cable. She said the Red Cross was the only business affected by the outage.