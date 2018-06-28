Largest convention staying in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The largest convention in St. Louis is staying, despite some initial concerns about Ferguson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Church of God in Christ will keep its convention in St. Louis through 2019.

About 28,000 people attended the convocation in 2014, making it one of the biggest African-American church gatherings in the country.

The event has been in the city since 2010, generating an estimated $98 million in spending.

After the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black, by a white Ferguson police officer in August, Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr., the church's presiding bishop, sent a letter to Gov. Jay Nixon urging justice in the shooting and citing a need for systemic changes.

But in June, the church agreed to remain.