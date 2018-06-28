Largest-Ever Mardi Gras Parade Float Struggles to Perform

NEW ORLEANS - In a city known for overindulgence, maybe the largest-ever Mardi Gras float was a little too much.

The 330-foot long super float built by the Krewe of Endymion had to be separated in half to make a turn during its parade Saturday. New Orleans Police Officer Shelton Carr says the float was separated and then re-attached so it could continue to roll.

The turn was only a minor hiccup. The parade actually finished its route ahead of schedule.

The float ended its journey at the Superdome, where thousands of revelers were decked out in black tie attire. It was the first major event at the venue since the Super Bowl power blackout.

The multimillion-dollar float holds more than 200 riders. The parade's celebrity grand marshal was Kelly Clarkson.